Prime Minister Narendra Modi Stresses For Positive Thinking For Nation Building Rather Than ‘Becoming A Part Of A Problem’

In the midst of ‘toolkit’ controversy and ‘involvement of young minds’ behind it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed for positive ‘vichardhara’ (thinking) for nation building rather than ‘becoming a part of a problem’.

Though, PM Modi didn’t mention the ‘toolkit’ in his speech but his suggestion will certainly inspire the youths to enhance the image of India before the world.

While addressing the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, via video conferencing on Friday, PM Modi said, “It is inspiring and delightful to take part in this convocation ceremony. There are people who are creating problems in the world. Those who are creating problems in the world are also having highly skilled and learned persons. On the other side there are knowledgeable, dedicated and skilled persons who risked their lives during COVID-19 pandemic and worked round the clock for a solution so that we can get rid of this pandemic. In both the cases, skill is there but it’s about positive mindset and negative mindset.”

He further said, “What you want to do? Which road do you want to choose? Whether positive or negative, it all depends on the mindsets. If you look for a solution in a problem and if you have ‘nation first’ approach, then no one can stop you from achieving positive vibes out of negative energy.”

Communicating to the students of Visva-Bharati University, he said, “If you have a positive mindset towards ‘Ma Bharati’, then you will emerge as a trouble-shooter and nation builder. Your each and every act will contribute towards building our nation. It is always in our hands whether we want to be part of a problem or part of a solution. When we keep ‘Ma Bharati’ first, then our every action and decision is directed towards finding solutions. Maybe sometimes, it will happen that you may not get expected results but that should not stop you from taking decisions/risks to shape our country towards prosperity. Knowledge and power comes with responsibility and we need support from youths on how we want to see our country in future.”

PM Modi requested the students of Visva-Bharati to jointly create a vision document for the next 25 years when India will celebrate 100 years of its Independence. “What will be the 25 biggest goals of Vishva-Bharati, these can be kept in this vision document,” he added.

“Vishva-Bharati should lead the education institutions of India. It can lead the world not only in education but also humanity is concerned. It is always in our hands whether we want to be part of a problem or part of a solution. When we keep Maa Bharati first, then our every action and decision is directed towards finding solutions. Your knowledge is not only yours, but it also decides the future of the nation. Your knowledge makes a society, a nation,” he said.

While terming Vishva-Bharati University as an ocean of knowledge, he said, “Its foundation was laid for experience-based education. The new National Education Policy (NEP) is a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. It gives strength to research and innovation. The new NEP broke the old shackles and gave our students complete freedom to show their ability. This education policy gives you the freedom to read different subjects in your language. Our aim to achieve ‘Aatma Nirbharta’ (self reliant) is not possible without building the confidence of our daughters. For this, the Gender Inclusion Fund has been arranged for the first time in the new National Education Policy.”

“West Bengal has led the country in advancing India’s rich culture, knowledge and science in the past. The Visva-Bharati has been the site of inspiration for the best of India and also a place of work. The systems that Gurudev (Rabindra Nath Tagore) developed in Visva-Bharati were a means to modernise India's education system. Our new education policy also promotes entrepreneurship, self-employment, research and innovation. This education policy is also an important step in building a self-reliant India,” the Prime Minister said.