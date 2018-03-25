English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Brainstorm on New India 2022 with PSU Chiefs
The PSU chiefs will make presentations before the prime minister on HR, innovation, finance, corporate governance, among others, and how these can be leveraged to improve the efficiency of state-owned enterprises to increase their contribution to nation building.
File image of Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of heads of top state-run enterprises in April to chalk out a strategy for the functioning and role of CPSEs to realise the vision of a 'new India', officials said.
Officials in the Department of Public Enterprises said the prime minister will preside over the conclave to be held on April 9 on the theme of redefining the role and functioning of CPSEs' to realise the New India-Vision 2022.
The PSU chiefs will make presentations before the prime minister on HR, innovation, finance, corporate governance, among others, and how these can be leveraged to improve the efficiency of state-owned enterprises to increase their contribution to nation building.
The deliberations in the Conclave will lead to formulation of an actionable roadmap to achieve the target of a New India 2022, a senior government official told PTI.
Top officials from PSUs including NTPC, Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL (India) Limited will make thematic presentations, the official said.
Besides, presentations will also be made on corporate governance by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and People First:Reinventing Human Resource Management by National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation, sources said.
Also Watch
Officials in the Department of Public Enterprises said the prime minister will preside over the conclave to be held on April 9 on the theme of redefining the role and functioning of CPSEs' to realise the New India-Vision 2022.
The PSU chiefs will make presentations before the prime minister on HR, innovation, finance, corporate governance, among others, and how these can be leveraged to improve the efficiency of state-owned enterprises to increase their contribution to nation building.
The deliberations in the Conclave will lead to formulation of an actionable roadmap to achieve the target of a New India 2022, a senior government official told PTI.
Top officials from PSUs including NTPC, Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL (India) Limited will make thematic presentations, the official said.
Besides, presentations will also be made on corporate governance by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and People First:Reinventing Human Resource Management by National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation, sources said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sebastian Vettel Holds off Lewis Hamilton to Win Australian GP Thriller
- Five Previous Instances of Ball Tampering in Test Cricket
- Deepika Padukone Says India 'Long Way' From Ending Mental Illness Stigma
- I Just Don’t Like Facebook, Gives Me the Willies: Elon Musk on Deleting SpaceX, Tesla Pages
- Resistance Through Whiskey? How a Country Won a Battle Through a Drink it Distills