English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Flag off First 12,000 HP Electric Loco from Bihar
With the launch, India will join an elite list countries, including Russia, China, Germany and Sewden, that have 12,000 HP and above capacity electric locomotives. Till now, the most powerful electric engine in Indian Railways was of 6,000 HP.
A locomotive being flagged off at Container Terminus in Kolkata (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's first 12,000 horsepower (HP) electric locomotive from the Madhepura loco factory in Bihar on Tuesday.
With the launch, India will join an elite list countries, including Russia, China, Germany and Sweden, that have 12,000 HP and above capacity electric locomotives. Till now, the most powerful electric engine in Indian Railways was of 6,000 HP.
The heavy-haulage locos, with a maximum speed of 110 km per hour, will help decongest saturated routes by improving the speed and carrying capacity of freight trains.
Modi will also dedicate the Madhepura factory -- a high-value FDI joint venture with French rolling stock giant Alstom -- to the nation.
The Rs 20,000 crore project is expected to roll out a total of 800 high horsepower locos over a period of 11 years.
The total project cost includes Rs 1,300 crore for setting up the factory at Madhepura and two loco maintenance depots at Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra), beside building 800 locos. The average cost of each locomotive is estimated to be Rs 25 crore.
According to the contract agreement, the first five locomotives will be imported while the remaining 795 will be manufactured in the country under the Make in India programme.
The rolling out of the first locomotive on April 10 will be followed by four more locos in the current fiscal.
About 35 locos will be manufactured at the Madhepura facility in the next fiscal (2019-20) and 60 in 2020-21.
After that, the factory will every year produce 100 locos till the target of 800 is reached over 11 years.
These heavy-haulage locos would be pressed into service to transport coal and iron ore, said a senior Railway Ministry official.
Equipped with insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT)-based propulsion technology, the 12,000 HP locomotives will be compliant with Indian standards of freight transport.
Also Watch
With the launch, India will join an elite list countries, including Russia, China, Germany and Sweden, that have 12,000 HP and above capacity electric locomotives. Till now, the most powerful electric engine in Indian Railways was of 6,000 HP.
The heavy-haulage locos, with a maximum speed of 110 km per hour, will help decongest saturated routes by improving the speed and carrying capacity of freight trains.
Modi will also dedicate the Madhepura factory -- a high-value FDI joint venture with French rolling stock giant Alstom -- to the nation.
The Rs 20,000 crore project is expected to roll out a total of 800 high horsepower locos over a period of 11 years.
The total project cost includes Rs 1,300 crore for setting up the factory at Madhepura and two loco maintenance depots at Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra), beside building 800 locos. The average cost of each locomotive is estimated to be Rs 25 crore.
According to the contract agreement, the first five locomotives will be imported while the remaining 795 will be manufactured in the country under the Make in India programme.
The rolling out of the first locomotive on April 10 will be followed by four more locos in the current fiscal.
About 35 locos will be manufactured at the Madhepura facility in the next fiscal (2019-20) and 60 in 2020-21.
After that, the factory will every year produce 100 locos till the target of 800 is reached over 11 years.
These heavy-haulage locos would be pressed into service to transport coal and iron ore, said a senior Railway Ministry official.
Equipped with insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT)-based propulsion technology, the 12,000 HP locomotives will be compliant with Indian standards of freight transport.
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Australia
|15
|11
|16
|42
|2
|England
|12
|10
|3
|25
|3
|Canada
|3
|4
|5
|12
|5
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|4
|8
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Blackbuck Poaching Case: Sonam Kapoor Stands In Solidarity With Salman Khan, Says He's The Best
- KXIP Squad is Better Balanced Than Before, Says Virender Sehwag
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation