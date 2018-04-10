English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Flag Off All-electric Humsafar Express Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit is a part of the concluding celebration of Champaran Satyagraha centenary launched by the Bihar Government in April last year.
Motihari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on Tuesday to address "Swachchh Bharat Mission" volunteers and flag off a new bi-weekly all electric Humsafar Express connecting Katihar to New Delhi, an official of East Champaran district said on Monday.
The Prime Minister's visit is a part of the concluding celebration of Champaran Satyagraha centenary launched by the Bihar Government in April last year.
Mahatma Gandhi had set off on his Champaran Satyagraha in 1917 in protest against atrocities on Indigo planters.
Modi is also likely to launch electrification work of Motihari-Muzaffarpur rail line and doubling of Muzaffarpur-Narkatiyaganj railway track, the official said.
Modi will also dedicate to the nation a locomotive developed at the Electric Locomotive Factory, a collaboration between India and France, in Madhepura.
A sprawling tent-city, Swachhagram, has been set up to accommodate Swachchh Bharat Mission volunteers from other states, District Magistrate Raman Kumar said.
