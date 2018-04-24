PM Narendra Modi to Launch Rashtriya Gramin Swaraj Abhiyan from MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Rashtriya Gramin Swaraj Abhiyan in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh on the National Panchayati Raj Day on Wednesday and also take part in the 'Aadi Mahotsav' event, showcasing heritage of tribals in the region.The Prime Minister will visit Ramnagar, the capital of erstwhile Gond kingdom in the district on Wednesday. He will arrive around 12 noon," Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Manoj Thakur told PTI.The prime minister will arrive at Ramnagar in the district via Jabalpur and address a convention, an official release stated, adding he would take part in the 'Aadi Mahotsav' event, beginning on Wednesday.Around 2,000 experts on Panchayati Raj system will participate in the convention, he said.Another release said Modi will launch the Rashtriya Gramin Swaraj Abhiyan at a public meeting and address Panchayati Raj representatives across the country, from Mandla.On this occasion, the prime minister will unveil a road map for overall development of tribals during the next five years and will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant of Indian Oil Corporation at Maneri in Mandla district. He would also launch a local government directory, it said.The prime minister would felicitate the sarpanchs of the villages that have achieved 100 per cent smokeless kitchens, full vaccination under Mission Indradhanush, and 100 per cent electrification under Saubhagya Scheme, it said.Modi will fly back to Delhi from Jabalpur around 3 PM.Ramnagar is situated on the banks of the Narmada river. A number of ancient monuments associated with erstwhile Gond (tribe) rulers are situated in the town, surrounded by thick forest.Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the prime minister's visit, an official said.Former Union minister and Mandla MP Faggan Singh Kulaste said the 'Aadi Mahotsav', a three-day event, is aimed at showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of tribals.Meanwhile, the Aadivasi Mahapanchayat, an outfit working for the rights of tribals, has questioned the rationale behind organising the festival, claiming that earlier announcements for welfare of tribals made in similar events were never implemented."What is the rationale behind organising this Aadi Mahotsav when announcements made during similar events being organised since the last three years were not yet implemented?" questioned former MLAs Narayan Singh Patta, Bhupendra Barkade and Dr Ashok Marskole at a joint press conference on Wednesday.They demanded that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan apologise for "making false promises to tribals in the state"."On the one hand, the Aadi Mahotsav is organised to conserve tribal culture, while on the other hand, the heritage sites situated in Ramnagar were removed from the list of protected monuments," they said.Meanwhile, a memorandum demanding that the prime minister cancel the proposed nuclear power plant at Chutka, was submitted to Mandla district collector on Wednesday by "Chutka Parmanu Virodhi Sangarsh Samiti".