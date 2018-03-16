English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges Scientists to Extend Research from Labs to Land
Addressing the inaugural session of the 105th Indian Science Congress in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has a rich tradition and a long history of both discovery and use of science and technology.
PM Narendra Modi speaking on the occasion of the 105th session of the Indian Science Congress at Manipur University in Imphal. (Image: PIB)
Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted scientists to extend their research from "the labs to the land" for the greater benefit of the people and said time was ripe to redefine R&D' as research for development of the nation.
Addressing the inaugural session of the 105th Indian Science Congress, he said India has a rich tradition and a long history of both discovery and use of science and technology.
"It is time to reclaim our rightful place among the front-line nations in this field," he said, calling upon the scientific community to extend its research from "the labs to the land".
Modi said the country has to be "future ready" in implementing technologies vital for the growth and prosperity of the nation.
"Technology will allow far greater penetration of services such as education, health care, and banking to our citizens," he said.
There is need, the prime minister said, to communicate our scientific achievements to society.
This, he said, will help inculcate scientific temper among the youth.
"We have to throw open our institutions and laboratories to our children. I call upon scientists to develop a mechanism for interaction with school-children," he said.
He said it was his "personal request" that scientists spend 100 hours per annum with 100 students of classes 9 to 12 to discuss science and technology as it could help nurture scientific temperament among the youth.
The government has set a target of 100 GW (giga watt) of installed solar power by 2022, Modi told the gathering.
"Efficiency of solar modules currently available in the market is around 17-18 per cent. Can our scientists take a challenge to come up with a more efficient solar module, which can be produced in India at the same cost," he asked.
He also said the government is committed to increasing the share of non-fossil fuel based capacity in the electricity mix above 40 per cent by 2030.
India is a leader in the multi-country Solar Alliance and in Mission Innovation. These groupings are providing a thrust to R and D for clean energy, the prime minister pointed out.
Also Watch
Addressing the inaugural session of the 105th Indian Science Congress, he said India has a rich tradition and a long history of both discovery and use of science and technology.
"It is time to reclaim our rightful place among the front-line nations in this field," he said, calling upon the scientific community to extend its research from "the labs to the land".
Modi said the country has to be "future ready" in implementing technologies vital for the growth and prosperity of the nation.
"Technology will allow far greater penetration of services such as education, health care, and banking to our citizens," he said.
There is need, the prime minister said, to communicate our scientific achievements to society.
This, he said, will help inculcate scientific temper among the youth.
"We have to throw open our institutions and laboratories to our children. I call upon scientists to develop a mechanism for interaction with school-children," he said.
He said it was his "personal request" that scientists spend 100 hours per annum with 100 students of classes 9 to 12 to discuss science and technology as it could help nurture scientific temperament among the youth.
The government has set a target of 100 GW (giga watt) of installed solar power by 2022, Modi told the gathering.
"Efficiency of solar modules currently available in the market is around 17-18 per cent. Can our scientists take a challenge to come up with a more efficient solar module, which can be produced in India at the same cost," he asked.
He also said the government is committed to increasing the share of non-fossil fuel based capacity in the electricity mix above 40 per cent by 2030.
India is a leader in the multi-country Solar Alliance and in Mission Innovation. These groupings are providing a thrust to R and D for clean energy, the prime minister pointed out.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- SA and Australia Should be on Final Warnings for Behaviour: Mark Taylor
- Rihanna Boycotts Snapchat After App's Offensive Ad On Chris Brown Domestic Abuse Case
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals