Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami on Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami on his birthday, wishing him good health and long life.
"Greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with good health and a long life in service of people," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Palaniswami turned 66 on Tuesday.