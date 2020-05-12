INDIA

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
1-MIN READ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami on Birthday

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami. (PTI)

PM Modi wished E K Palaniswami 'good health and long life' as the latter turned 66.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami on his birthday, wishing him good health and long life.

"Greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with good health and a long life in service of people," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Palaniswami turned 66 on Tuesday.

