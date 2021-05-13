Prime Minister to Meet District Magistrates Next Week to Get Covid Ground Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding several important Covid-related meetings next week to get the ground situation. He will be holding a virtual meeting with district magistrates and other senior officers who are on the ground on May 18 and May 20.

Chief Ministers of the States whose officers are present are also likely to join the meeting that will take place virtually. Sources in the government say that on May 18, 46 districts from nine States would be present in the meeting with the Prime Minister and on May 20, 54 districts from 10 States would be joining.

These meetings are likely to be held from 11 in the morning via video conferencing.

The district magistrates are the first point of contacts for many, whether it is to find availability of beds or medicines or even the status of oxygen availability across hospitals. These district magistrates and the other officers are always in touch with the State government with their feedback and information on the ground.

The Centre likes to get feedback from the ground about the vaccination drive. Many vaccination centres were shut down due to the lack of availability of vaccines and in some cases, people travelled from far away to get themselves a jab because of the lack of slots possibly closer to their homes.

The meeting on May 19 is likely to be with the officials of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab and Bihar among others.

From the details accessed by CNN News 18, the big States of Maharashtra, Kerala, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry and West Bengal would be meeting on May 20.

The list includes nine districts from West Bengal, including 24 Parganas North, Kolkata, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas South and Hooghly.

The districts from Maharashtra would be Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Satara, Nashik, Beed, Amravati, Jalna, Palghar, Latur, Kolhapur and Nagpur.

Four districts of Uttar Pradesh are Moradabad, Bareilly, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

This meeting is likely to be a two-way communication including the Prime Minister sharing his inputs with the workers on the ground and also taking into consideration of the actual hardships being faced by the foot soldiers who are working on the ground. The whole idea is to have a direct one to one chat and not via the system.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here