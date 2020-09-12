Prime Suspect In Gang Rape Of Pak Woman Identified

Lahore: The prime suspect in the gang rape of a woman in front of her three children on a highway here has been identified, Pakistan prime minister’s special assistant said on Saturday, amidst protests and mounting pressure on the government to hang the culprits. The woman was allegedly raped by two robbers near Gujjarpura area on Wednesday while she was waiting for help on the road after her car developed a fault or ran out of fuel, police said.

A medico-legal report also confirmed the rape. “Congratulation to the Punjab chief minister, the Inspector General of Police Punjab and Lahore police chief as the DNA of a suspect has been matched. And soon he will be arrested too,” Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant Shahbaz Gill tweeted on Saturday.

The incident has sparked a countrywide outcry. Religious parties are demanding a public hanging of the culprits. A number of protests have been held in Lahore, Islamabad and other parts of the country, demanding the government arrest the culprits and give them exemplary punishment.

A senior police officer told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor