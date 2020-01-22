Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Prime Suspect in Mangaluru Airport Bomb Scare Surrenders Before Police

The suspect, identified as Aditya Rao, surrendered at the office of the DGP at police headquarters after which he was taken for questioning.

Deepa Balakrishnan | CNN-News18deepab18

Updated:January 22, 2020, 11:06 AM IST
Reportedly an unemployed engineering graduate, Aditya Rao has a criminal record and was accused of making hoax calls to the Bengaluru airport in 2018.

Bengaluru: The prime suspect in planting a low-intensity bomb near Mangalore airport on Monday surrendered in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, identified as Aditya Rao, surrendered at the office of the DGP at police headquarters after which he was taken for questioning. A team of Mangalore police, which had formed three teams for the probe, has left for the state capital to interrogate Rao.

"We have dispatched our team to interrogate him and will then take further legal action. It is too early to say anything else right now," said Mangalore Police Commissioner Dr PS Harsha.

Home minister Basavaraj Bommai lauded the police for swift action to zero in on the suspect.

"They analysed all CCTV footages and extensively questioned the network of auto-rickshaw drivers to track him down. Our teams had gone to his home in Udupi and spoken to people in the neighborhood as well. At that time itself we realised he was the prime suspect. He was travelling from one place to another over the past two days. He reached Bengaluru late on Tuesday night and surrendered in the morning," Bommai told reporters.

On Monday, Mangaluru police found a 'live' bomb in an unattended bag near the ticket counters at the airport. Discovery of the bag created panic, following which the bomb disposal unit was summoned.

Reportedly an unemployed engineering graduate, Rao has a criminal record. He was accused of making hoax calls to the Bengaluru airport in 2018.

According to police, the bomb was found in the unclaimed laptop bag and has been taken in a bomb disposal unit vehicle for controlled explosion at an open place here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

