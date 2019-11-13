Prince Charles Visits IMD, Also Pays Obeisance at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

New Delhi: Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday visited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and was briefed about the early warning weather forecast system, especially on the prediction of cyclones.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said Prince Charles spent nearly 45 minutes at the IMD's National Weather Forecasting Centre, which is the focal point during cyclones.

He was explained about how cyclones are predicted with the use of tools like radars, satellites and Doppler radar.

Mohapatra said the visiting dignitary also asked about cyclone 'Bulbul', which hit West Bengal early this week.

"We informed him that the IMD also provides weather warnings to neighbouring countries," the IMD DG said.

Later, he also paid obeisance at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara here.

Prince Charles was escorted by members of the gurudwara. Following the tradition, he covered his head with a scarf and paid obeisance.

He was presented with a 'kirpan' by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

He also did 'sewa' and helped in preparing chapattis in the 'langar' or community kitchen area and interacted with the devotees.

Prince Charles, who arrived here on Wednesday, is on a two-day visit to India.

This is his 10th official visit to the country. During the visit, he also met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The focus of his visit would be on enduring the UK-India ties and shared global challenges such as sustainability and climate change.

