'Mughal Descendant' Prince Habeebuddin Tucy Offers Gold Brick for Ram Temple Construction
He, however, wants the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land to be handed over to him saying he is the rightful owner of the land as a descendant of first Mughal emperor Babar, who constructed Babri Masjid in 1529.
File photo of Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy in Lucknow. (Video grab)
Hyderabad: Prince Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, has offered to donate a gold brick to build the Ram temple at Ayodhya.
Tucy said on Sunday that if the Supreme Court hands him over the land, he will donate the entire land for building the Ram temple as he respects their sentiments and the belief that a Ram temple stood at the place where Babri Masjid was built.
The mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992 by hundreds of 'kar sevaks'.
The 50-year-old has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to implead him in the title suit currently being heard by the apex court. His petition, however, is yet to be admitted for hearing.
Tucy argues that none of the parties to the case had documents to prove their claim but he as the descendant of Mughals has a right to the land. He said he had already decided to give the entire land for construction of the temple.
Tucy, who visited Ayodhya thrice and offered prayers at the makeshift temple, had pledged the land for the temple during his visit last year.
He had apologized to the Hindu community for destruction of Ram temple. He offered a symbolic apology by placing the 'charan-paduka' on his
