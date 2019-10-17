Plane Carrying UK's Prince William and Kate Twice Aborts Landing in Islamabad in Severe Turbulence
William, who has previously worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, told reporters after they landed that he and Kate were fine.
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan October 17, 2019. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Lahore: Britain's Prince William said he and his wife Kate were fine after a Royal Air Force plane carrying the royal couple was forced to abort a landing in Islamabad twice on Thursday and return to Lahore after being caught in a severe thunderstorm.
The RAF Voyager plane carrying the royals, who are on a four-day official visit to Pakistan, tried to land twice, at Rawalpindi air base and Islamabad international, before it decided to return to Lahore.
William, who has previously worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, told reporters after they landed that he and Kate were fine, joking that the problems had been caused because he was flying the plane.
