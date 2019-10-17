Take the pledge to vote

Plane Carrying UK's Prince William and Kate Twice Aborts Landing in Islamabad in Severe Turbulence

William, who has previously worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, told reporters after they landed that he and Kate were fine.

Reuters

Updated:October 17, 2019, 9:36 PM IST
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan October 17, 2019. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Lahore: Britain's Prince William said he and his wife Kate were fine after a Royal Air Force plane carrying the royal couple was forced to abort a landing in Islamabad twice on Thursday and return to Lahore after being caught in a severe thunderstorm.

The RAF Voyager plane carrying the royals, who are on a four-day official visit to Pakistan, tried to land twice, at Rawalpindi air base and Islamabad international, before it decided to return to Lahore.

William, who has previously worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, told reporters after they landed that he and Kate were fine, joking that the problems had been caused because he was flying the plane.

