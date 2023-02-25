Principal of Indore College Set on Fire by Ex-Student Over Delay in Mark Sheet Succumbs to Injuries

A principal of a private college who was set on fire by a former student died on Saturday morning in Indore. The shocking incident took place last week and the principal’s daughter alleged that the Indore police did not act on a complaint regarding threatening messages sent to the principal.

Vimukta Sharma, 54, was the principal of BM College of Pharmacy located in the Simrol area in Indore was battling for her life at a hospital nearby after a former student of the institute set her ablaze on February 20.

The accused, Ashutosh Shrivastava, 24 allegedly poured petrol and set the principal on fire over a delay in receiving his B.Pharma marksheet. Vimukta Sharma reportedly suffered over 90 percent burn injuries.

The victim’s daughter told PTI, “Shrivastava had sent my mother threatening messages on WhatsApp before setting her on fire. After receiving the messages, she was too tense. A complaint was lodged with the police.”

“It is unfortunate that the police did not take any action on the complaint. Had the police taken prompt action, my mother would not have been harmed," she said demanding the strictest possible punishment for the accused.

Shrivastava was earlier booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder). Those charges would likely be changed after the principal’s death.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde said the incident is being probed, but added the threatening messages were sent to the principal long ago and nothing recently.

The management of the institute said Shrivastava had “criminal tendencies”. Shrivastava had allegedly stabbed an assistant professor at the college, Dr Vijay Patel, in October last year over a similar dispute with regards to his marksheet, according toto police.

Shrivastava was arrested in that case back then, but was later released on bail, the police officer added.

The college management said that the accused was putting undue pressure on the principal to withdraw the four-month-old case against him.

Read all the Latest India News here