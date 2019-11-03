Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secy to Hold Meeting on Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR
Besides Delhi officials, the meeting will be attended by representatives of Punjab and Haryana governments via video-conference, officials said.
People walk on Rajpath in New Delhi on Friday. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The principal secretary to the prime minister and the cabinet secretary will hold a high-level meeting Sunday evening to discuss the issue of deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR, officials said.
Besides Delhi officials, the meeting will be attended by representatives of Punjab and Haryana governments via video-conference, they said.
P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold the meeting.
Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up again on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the 'severe plus' category at several places.
Authorities have announced a public health emergency in the national capital. Schools have been shut in Delhi and Noida till Tuesday.
Pollution caused a major disruption at Delhi airport on Sunday as 37 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog.
