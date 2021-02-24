Principal, Teachers and Staff of Two Schools Among 13 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in UP's Prayagraj

Amid rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the Sangam City of Prayagraj reported 19 new infections on Tuesday. Out of the total new cases, 13 infections were traced from two schools alone. Nine cases were reported from Bishop Johnson School. Four infection cases including the Principal and Vice-Principal of St. Joseph's School were also registered. All the cases were reported amongst school staff and teachers. On Monday, a parent teachers' meeting was held in St. Joseph's School.

Nodal officer, Dr. Rishi Sahai said, all students and parents who have come to the schools will be undergoing a coronavirus test. "From February, the government has started offline studies of classes 6 to 12. In such a situation, the reports of infection in schools is disturbing," he said.

Eight new cases were reported in the Baratara Vridha Ashram (old age home) located in Roja police station area of Shahjahanpur. The health department has identified 365 people linked to the old age home and they will be tested on Wednesday.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have recorded an upsurge in daily new cases of Covid-19 cases. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to remain alert. State Health General Secretary Dr. DS Negi said there has been a decline in cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh and the situation is being monitored in all the districts. Border districts are being specially monitored and contact tracing is also being done. The state government is examining more than 1.25 lakh samples daily.