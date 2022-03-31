Printed Mask On, 7-year-old Student Petitions Against Stray Dog Menace in Karur

Wearing a dog print mask, a 7-year-old student, Adithan from Karur district has grabbed the attention of the mayor and corporation commissioner offices as he went with a petition seeking immediate action to find a permanent solution for stray dogs, as they are creating a huge menace in his area.

As the threat of stray dogs has been increasing day by day in the Kamarajapuram area of Karur Corporation, on March 26, Adithan, the son of social activist Rajesh Kannan, was bitten by a stray dog while playing in front of his house. He was immediately treated at Karur Gandhigram Government Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, a CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Soon after the treatment, the 7-year-old boy Adithan, along with his father met the mayor and the corporation commissioner on March 30 to file a petition in this regard. The handwritten petition said that he was scared of being bitten by dogs and requested to find a permanent solution to the stray dogs’ menace.

Later, Rajesh Kannan told reporters that the corporation administration should take action to find a solution to the stray dog problem in Karur. “Else, after 2 weeks, we are planning to engage in protest against the local bodies to control the threat,” he said.

