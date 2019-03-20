English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prints from Chopped Finger Led to Arrest of 2 Who Robbed Delhi Man on Moving Bus
The Delhi police found a chopped finger on the spot of the crime and its prints were matched with police data.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A fingerprint from a chopped finger led to the arrest of a man and his accomplice who allegedly robbed a person inside a moving bus in west Delhi's Janakpuri, police said Monday.
The police found a chopped finger on the spot of the crime and its prints were matched with police data.
It was found that the severed appendage belonged to Rahul (24), following which they arrested him and his accomplice Dharambir (35).
In his complaint, Ranjeet Kumar Yadav, a resident of Vidhyapati Nagar, alleged that on Sunday afternoon he was travelling with three relatives in a minibus to Janakpuri. Two men also boarded the bus near the CRPF camp, police said.
When Yadav got down at the next stop at Vikas Kunj, he felt that his wallet was stolen. While he was checking for it, one person threw it in the bus and the other attacked his relative, Dharmender, with a knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monikka Bhardwaj said.
The accused was also injured in the scuffle, Bhardwaj said.
The two accused were later arrested and the knife used in the crime was also recovered, she said.
Rahul was previously involved in four cases of snatching and robbery, while Dharambir had been involved in seven cases of robbery, snatching, theft, Arms Act, she added.
