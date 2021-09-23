'Prior Commitments': Bangladesh, Sri Lanka's Reason For Saying no to Pakistan

It has not been a good few days for Pakistan cricket. After New Zealand pulled out of the tour, hours before the first ODI citing security threat, England, too, announced that they would not be touring the country for both men’s and women’s series. Newly-appointed Pakistan cricket board chairman Ramiz Raja called out the western block that includes Australia, England and New Zealand for using Pakistan and then binning them.

After New Zealand pulled out, PCB reached out to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for a short series but both countries had their own different commitments in place keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Wasim Khan, the PCB CEO, informed that both Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) were willing to tour Pakistan, but they did not have time to manage this series at such short notice as they had other commitments.

“Our Chairman spoke to them and explored the possibility of short tours and they were very receptive but they pointed out it was very difficult for them to change their already confirmed plans and also some of their players were dispersed," Wasim Khan told reporters in a virtual press conference.

Jalal Yunus, chairman of the media committee of the BCB, informed that the players were not too free after playing two consecutive series against Australia and New Zealand and hence, it was not possible to visit Pakistan.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon has also said that the board was not able to send any national-level team to Pakistan before they get any sort of clearance from the government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here