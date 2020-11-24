Prioritise Kumbh in Vaccine Distribution; Covid Test Must to Take Dip in Ganga: Uttarakhand CM

Haridwar Kumbh should be a priority in the vaccine distribution strategy for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand considering the huge workforce that will be engaged in organising the fair, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday. He said a steering committee at the state level and task forces in all districts have been set up for vaccination and their meetings are being held regularly.

"Slated from January to April next year, Haridwar Kumbh, in which a large number of officials, employees, police personnel and health workers will have to work, must be a priority in vaccine distribution strategy for Uttarakhand,"he said. Rawat was speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers, through video conference, to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Rawat on Monday announced that a Covid-19 test will be mandatory for those wishing to take a dip in the Ganga at the Kumbh Mela, according to a report in ANI. He held discussions for arrangements relating to the health and safety of devotees on Monday.

The CM held discussions with the state officials through video conferencing. He said that the government will be collectively responsible for arranging Kumbh baths in a safe manner for the devotees coming to this important event. For this, all the concerned departments should work in mutual coordination, he added.

He said that in this regard arrangements should be made to issue an advisory as soon as possible in view of the COVID-19 situation. Arrangements should be made for registration of the portal for those coming to Kumbh Mela. Thermal screening at the entry point, as well as the provision of antigen testing, should be made so that people come for Kumbh bath only after undergoing the COVID-19 test, he added.

He also asked the helpers of ashrams and saints to take help in spreading public awareness. He further said that attention should be paid to the system of making masks through self-help groups. He added that the construction of the 1000-bedded COVID Hospital in Haridwar should be sped up. Along with speeding up construction, medical colleges and hospitals in Haridwar were also asked to make effective arrangements.

The prime minister asked the states to be prepared with adequate vaccine distribution and storage infrastructure in advance and set their priorities. He also said the situation in India is better than other countries in terms of both recovery and fatality rates and attributed it to the coordinated efforts of the Centre and state governments to grapple with the COVID challenge.

From testing to treatment, a large network is working across the country to deal with the pandemic, Modi said, adding that all chief ministers have considerable experience in COVID-19 management which they should share so that a robust strategy could be devised to completely control the situation.

(With PTI inputs)