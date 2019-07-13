Take the pledge to vote

Prisoner in MP Gets One-Year Jail for Attacking Inmate Over Comment on Ram Rahim's Daughter Honeypreet

On September 27, 2017, Mukesh Raikwar (26) had attacked fellow prisoner Pratap Rajput in Sagar's Central Jail with a tin dustbin after the latter spoke ill of Insan while watching television news about Rahim Singh's conviction for rape in Panchkula, Haryana.

July 13, 2019
Sagar (MP): A court in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh has sentenced a prisoner to one year in jail for attacking an inmate during an argument over Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

On September 27, 2017, Mukesh Raikwar (26) had attacked fellow prisoner Pratap Rajput in Sagar's Central Jail with a tin dustbin after the latter spoke ill of Insan while watching television news about Rahim Singh's conviction for rape in Panchkula in Haryana, said District Prosecutor's Media In-charge Brajesh Dixit.

"Rajput said Insan would have to pay the price for her misdeeds. This irked Raikwar who attacked Rajput. The jail authorities lodged a case against Raikwar in Gopalganj Police Station," he said.

On Friday, First Class Judicial Magistrate Karnal Singh Shyam sentenced the accused to one year in jail under section 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC, Dixit said.

