1-min read

Prisoner in Punjab Complains of Breathlessness, Dies in Hospital; Family Alleges Custodial Torture

Judgebir Singh was arrested in a narcotics-related case about a month ago and was in judicial custody, Station House Officer, Chehertha, Rajwinder Kaur, said. On Tuesday morning, he complained of breathlessness and was admitted to the civil hospital where he died, she added.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
Representative image.
Amritsar: A 27-year-old under-trial prisoner, who was sick, died at the civil hospital here Tuesday, a police offcial said, even as his family members alleged that he had been tortured in jail.

Judgebir Singh was arrested in a narcotics-related case about a month ago and was in judicial custody, Station House Officer, Chehertha, Rajwinder Kaur, said. On Tuesday morning, he complained of breathlessness and was admitted to the civil hospital where he died, she said.

However, Singh's family members alleged that he was admitted to the hospital after being tortured by police, a charge denied by the officer. "He was lodged under judicial custody, so the question of torture inside the jail does not arise," Kaur said.

The family members also claimed that nobody was allowed to meet Singh at the hospital. The cause of death will be known after postmortem, the SHO said. Police said another inmate Kala Singh, who was admitted to the civil hospital three days, died due to ill health

