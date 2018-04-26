English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prisoner No. 130 Asaram Begins His Day in Prison With Yoga, Peanuts and Jaggery
Early on Thursday morning, the jail authorities woke him up like any other prisoner and gave him peanuts, chickpeas and jaggery for breakfast. Before the meal, the convicted self-styled godman also performed yoga asanas.
The court ruled that Asaram will remain in prison till his natural death.
New Delhi: A day after being sentenced to life in prison by a Jodhpur court, ‘qaidi no. 130’ was served nuts and jaggery for breakfast on Thursday morning.
According to News18 Hindi sources, the 77-year-old self-styled godman, Asaram, had to go to bed empty stomach last night as the jail authorities refused to give him the food sent by his ashram.
Enraged over being denied the ashram tiffin, Asaram kept walking in the prison for hours before going off to sleep empty stomach.
Early on Thursday morning, the jail authorities woke him up like any other prisoner and gave him peanuts, chickpeas and jaggery for breakfast. Before the meal, the convicted self-styled godman also performed yoga asanas.
Sources said that Asaram may also have to do other jail tasks. Although, the work will be assigned considering the age of prisoner no. 130.
The self-styled godman was found guilty of raping a teenage girl in his ashram five years ago on Wednesday.
Special judge Madhusudan Sharma's verdict was read out in the Jodhpur Central Jail where 77-year-old was kept for over four years.
Asaram will be in prison till his natural death, the court pronounced, convicting him under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act. It also imposed of fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.
The godman's lawyers, who pleaded that he was not guilty, said they would appeal against the verdict.
Apart from Asaram, two other accused, Sharad and Shilpi -- both employees at Asaram's ashrams -- were handed down 20-year jail terms by the special court hearing cases of crime against children. It acquitted two others.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
