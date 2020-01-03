English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Prisoner Shot Dead inside Bihar Jail; 5 Injured in Ensuing Clash
The prisoner is suspected to have been killed by one of the five injured prisoners.
Representative image.
Hajipur (Bihar): A prisoner was shot dead inside the district jail here in Vaishali district on Friday while at least five other inmates were injured in a clash that followed, an official said.
It is suspected that he was killed by one of the five injured prisoners.
"A pistol and some cartridges have been recovered. Further investigations are on," said District Magistrate Udita Singh who reached the jail along with police officials upon learning about the incident.
