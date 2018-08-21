Prisoners in Kannur Central Jail Win Hearts, Donate Savings to Kerala Relief Fund

: The inmates of Kannur central jail are lending a helping hand as Kerala limps back from the worst deluge in the century.By taking the decision of contributing their savings for relief works, the prisoners have proved that they may be culprits in the eyes of the law but not at heart.The inmates have decided to contribute all their hard earned savings — collected over time by doing odd jobs — to the Kerala Chief Minister’s disaster relief fund.“They have contributed Rs 4.5 lakh, a compilation from the wages they have been saving for years now,” T Baburajan, superintendent of Kannur central jail told News18.The Kannur Central jail is home to nearly 1,200 inmates, including several life-time prisoners. The inmates are engaged in a wide range of jobs such as carpentry, cooking etc.The prisoners earn a meager amount of Rs 50-200 a day.“After hearing about the floods in Kerala, these prisoners informed us that they wish to donate,” said Haridas, the welfare officer at the jail.Aid is pouring in from different parts of the world to the flood-hit state of Kerala. Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has offered around Rs 700 for the flood-hit state.The deluge followed by incessant rains and landslides has claimed more than 400 lives.