Prisoners to Learn Geeta, Yoga and Do Gau Sewa in Haryana Jails
The government also has plans to improve the health of the inmates by teaching them Yoga. Professional trainers will be deployed to train the prisoners.
Image for representation.
“Geeta, Gau and Yoga” is set to be the new mantra for reforming hardened criminals lodged in Haryana jails.
The Manohar Lal Khattar government plans to introduce teaching Geeta lessons to inmates in jails across the state and make them do ‘gau sewa’ (cow service) in a bid to change the ‘criminal mindset’ of seasoned jailbirds.
The government also has plans to improve the health of the inmates by teaching them Yoga. Professional trainers will be deployed to train the prisoners.
The idea is to train inmates enough to turn them into ‘Yoga gurus’ who then will teach the benefits of Yoga to inmates in other jails as well.
Speaking to News 18, Haryana’s jail minister Krishna Lal Panwar said, “Of late we’ve brought about certain reforms in jails. There are some hard-core inmates lodged in jails whose criminal mindset needs to be changed. For this they are being taught Geeta and Yoga. Hawans are also being performed inside jails”.
He further added, “We have opened gaushalas (cow shelter) in jails and they are made to do gau sewa. With this they will get milk too. This will be introduced in all the jails across the state and is expected to help them reform”.
A Gaushala has already been constructed in Karnal district jail, informed Panwar.
The jails minister also stated that the state government was soon coming up with ‘Open Air Jails’.
“In these jails, the inmates would be able to spend time with their families. A pilot project regarding this is planned in Karnal and Faridabad jails. Though earlier we thought of sending the prisoners to factories or agricultural farms for work during the day, we now intend to make them do gau sewa”.
Reacting to the move, opposition’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) said that the government should not do anything that falls outside the ambit of law.
“There are certain rules for jails. There is a jail manual which clearly defines the basic facilities the prisoners can avail and what should be their routine. As long as the state government adheres to the rules, there should be no problem”, INLD spokesperson Praveen Attre said.
