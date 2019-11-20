Prithvi-2 Missile Successfully Testfired off Odisha Coast at Night
The trial of the surface-to-surface missile with a strike range of 350 km was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the ITR between 7 pm to 7.15 pm, officials said.
Image for representation.
Balasore (Odisha): India successfully testfired on Wednesday the indigenously developed nuclear capable Prithvi-2 missile at night as part of a user trial by the Army from a test range off Odisha coast, an official said.
Two Prithvi-2 missiles were test fired consecutively and both tests met all parameters, the official said from the Interim Test Range at Chandipur.
The trial of the surface-to-surface missile with a strike range of 350 km was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the ITR between 7 pm to 7.15 pm, he said.
It was a routine trial, he added. The night time testfire of Prithvi-2 was conducted successfully from the ITR on February 21, 2018.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samantha Akkineni's Reply to Fan Asking About Her Pregnancy is All Things Savage
- Reliance Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Users, These Are The Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 200
- IFFI 2019 Opening Film Despite The Fog's Director has Strong India Connection
- You Can Now Own an Original Picasso Painting For Less Than Rs 8,000
- Ever Wondered How Old Your Dog Really Is? This Formula Could Help You Calculate Accurately