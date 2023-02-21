Social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was released on bail in a case related to the alleged attack on Prithvi Shaw, on Tuesday claimed that she didn’t ask for any selfie from the cricketer but rather was touched inappropriately and even slapped by some people during the brawl that took place on February 15 night over clicking selfies at a suburban hotel in Mumbai.

Refuting all allegations against her, Gill told the news agency ANI, “We didn’t beat anyone, neither we asked money. They put the wrong allegations about us. I didn’t ask for any selfies. We were enjoying ourselves, so my friend tried to make a video. I saw that they were beating my friend. I went there and stopped them. My friend tried to make a video to show the proof. They beat me with a baseball after I tried to save my friend. One or two people hit me and touched my private part, and even slapped me."

She further said, “We tried to stop them at Airport. Prithvi and his friend called the crowd and tried to run. They were aggressive and drunk. They apologized to us. But on February 16, I got to know that FIR has been filed against me, so I also submitted a complaint on February 20."

Gill’s legal representative advocate Ali Kaashif Deshmukh said a criminal complaint was registered against Shaw, Ashish Surendra Yadav, Brijesh, and others (not known to complainant) for illegal acts of molesting and outraging the modesty of Gill under Sections 34, 120b, 144, 146, 148, 149, 323, 324, 351, 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Gill has filed an application in a Mumbai police station seeking registration of an FIR against Shaw and others for allegedly outraging her modesty. She was arrested last week along with some others in connection with an attack on Shaw following an argument over clicking selfies at a suburban hotel.

Her application, filed on Monday through her advocate at the Airport police station in Andheri, seeks an FIR against Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav and others for alleged molestation and outraging of modesty.

As per Gill’s application, she and her friend Shobhit Thakur are regular patrons of the upmarket club, where the latter spotting Shaw who was partying with friends and was allegedly inebriated.

Thakur being a cricket fan approached Shaw for a selfie, which was met with hostility, the application alleged. “Thakur, who is just a teenager, was unaware of the brutality of the drunken mob. Thakur was helpless and was unable to defend himself. Hence, she (Gill) intervened and entered the fray trying to stop Shaw and others from further harming and injuring Thakur," as per the application.

It further claimed that Gill begged and pleaded with Shaw, who was “inebriated" at the time.

Gill’s application alleged Shaw outraged her modesty, an offence punishable under 354 (molestation) and other provisions of the IPC.

Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car attacked with a baseball bat after a row that started in the luxury hotel in the early hours of February 15 over clicking selfies. While Gill was arrested on February 16, Thakur (19) was held on February 18, as per police.

Eight persons were charged with rioting, assault, putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences by Oshiwara police in connection with the incident on the complaint of Shaw’s friend Ashish Yadav.

As per police, Gill and Thakur had approached Shaw for selfies, which led to an argument as the cricketer refused to oblige after a couple of mobile phone photographs.

Gill, Thakur as well as their six friends had waited for Shaw and his friend outside the hotel and allegedly chased them and also broke their car’s windscreen with a baseball bat.

Sensing trouble, Shaw shifted to another car, while Yadav drove the attacked vehicle to Oshiwara police station and lodged a complaint.

(with inputs from PTI)

