Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
3-min read

'Privacy Not a Concern, Checking Virus Spread is': K'taka Govt Publishes Details of Foreign Returnees

Amid complaints from healthcare staff and airline crew members from different parts of the country about discrimination and ostracisation faced by them in society, the government’s move has many eyebrows.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:March 25, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Privacy Not a Concern, Checking Virus Spread is': K'taka Govt Publishes Details of Foreign Returnees
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Bengaluru: The BS Yediyurappa government has published contact details of thousands of Karnataka residents who returned from abroad since March 10. The list for each district with details of the person's residential address has now raised privacy concerns as it has started circulating on social media.

The details are on the official website of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka. The site has a district-wise list with the date of arrival, last date of quarantine, place of departure, place of arrival and the person's address, including house number. The website has published such details for more than 14,000 residents in Bengaluru.

Amid complaints from healthcare staff and airline crew members from different parts of the country about discrimination and ostracisation faced by them in society, the government’s move has many eyebrows.

However, the health department feels that containing the spread of coronavirus in the state is more important than respecting individual’s privacy. “It is the decision of the government," said a senior official.

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan told News18 that this was done "in the larger interest of society".

"The source of this infection is foreign returnees. So it is important to stop the spread there. We are publishing details so that people can be careful when going near them. It is only a matter of 14 days. Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, states can take such measures," said Narayan.

The state reported the second death due to the virus on Wednesday even as the number of positive rose to 40.

When asked about the possibility of people being targeted and ostracised, Narayan said, "This is not done to target anybody. It is only a precautionary measure. When we advised people to stay home, they violated it. The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and police are pasting notices outside their homes and stamping hands in Bengaluru, but we may not be able to do this across every nook and corner. This is for people around those quarantined to be aware".

The list was uploaded on Twitter by Subodh Yadav, Central Nodal Officer for Karnataka to deal with the Covid19 crisis, on Tuesday and BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar on Wednesday.

While some appreciated the move, others criticised it. Some requested the authorities to ensure that those following the procedures are not ostracised. The list has addresses of those who arrived in Karnataka from a foreign country on or after March 10, 2020.

A Twitter user said it could entire families, including children, at a risk and the move had very high social implications.

One Twitter user said that he did not find his name in the list even though he returned from Toronto via New Delhi on March 18 and has been in self quarantine since then.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram