Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Private Bus Services Resume on Jammu-Pathankot Highway as Transporters Temporarily Call Off Strike

The transporters gave the government 10 days time to address their demands, failing which they threatened 'chakka jam' across the state.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Private Bus Services Resume on Jammu-Pathankot Highway as Transporters Temporarily Call Off Strike
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Jammu: Private bus services along the Jammu-Pathankot highway resumed on Sunday after six days as transporters temporarily called off their strike against the toll plaza in Samba district after an assurance from the government to resolve their issues.

The transporters gave the government 10 days time to address their demands, failing which they threatened 'chakka jam' across the state.

They had gone on an indefinite strike on Monday, claiming that the toll tax was an additional burden on them given the increase in insurance, permit, traffic violation fines and fuel prices.

"The decision to suspend the strike for 10 days was taken after the representatives of various associations held a meeting following an assurance from Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, that major relief will be given to people from the toll tax at Sarore," Kathua-Jammu Bus Association president Kuldeep Singh told PTI.

After the meeting it was decided to resume the bus services this morning to facilitate smooth movement of commuters in view of the upcoming festival of Diwali, he said.

"We will wait for 10 days and are hopeful that all our genuine demands will be addressed by the government otherwise we have decided to go for 'chakka jam' across the state next month," he added.

The toll plaza at Sarore in Samba district was inaugurated by the National Highways Authority of India on October 11, drawing strong protests from residents and political parties, including the BJP, which wrote a two-page letter to the Union Transport Ministry seeking its removal.

Congress, National Conference, Panthers Party and Peoples Democratic Party have also demanded removal of the toll plaza.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram