Private Hospital Group Opens Post-COVID Recovery Clinics

New Delhi: A private hospital group on Tuesday announced opening of post-recovery clinics across its network of facilities to address complications faced by people who have recovered from COVID-19. These clinics will cater to a “rising number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but are suffering from the mid-term and long-term persistent effects of the infection,” according to a statement issued by the Apollo Hospital group. A large number of COVID-19 patients suffer from problems that include breathlessness, chest pain and heart issues, joint pains, vision problems and memory loss months after contracting the infection, it said.

“The post-COVID recovery clinics will be manned by a team of specialists including neurologists and immunologists to help patients deal with the aftermath of COVID-19 and restore them to health,” the statement said. In Delhi, the post-COVID recovery clinic will be at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, it said.

