Private Hospitals Defy Greater Hyderabad Municipal Body's Two Sample Order for Dengue Test

Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar had recently asked the private hospital administrations to collect two samples from the patients and send one to the nearest government hospital or Basti Dawakhana.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 26, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with the dengue-blocking Wolbachia bacteria are seen inside a laboratory tube before being released in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares - RC1CABD69F30
Private hospitals in Hyderabad have refused to follow the directions of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner to collect two samples each from patients suspected of dengue and submit one for analysis in any government hospital.

Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar had recently asked the private hospital administrations to collect two samples from the patients and send one to the nearest government hospital or Basti Dawakhana, The Hindu reported.

Kumar had reportedly asked them not to declare dengue before the test results by government hospitals arrive. The instructions were given in view of several cases in which dengue was declared even before it was confirmed.

“The samples are to be taken five days into fever for accuracy. In several cases, dengue virus may be present in blood stream, but in a dormant state. Only when it becomes active owing to weakened immunity or some other reason, does the person start to show symptoms,” says a GHMC official.

“Tests are being done free of cost and the results arrive within 24 hours. But most private hospitals are yet to fall in line with regard to two-sample collection,” added the official.

