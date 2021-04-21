Private Hospitals in Gujarat Can Treat Covid-19 Patients Without Any Prior Permission: CMO

Amid an unprecedented rise in Coronavirus infections, all private hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes in Gujarat have been instructed to treat Covid-19 patients till June 15 without any prior permission.

The announcement was made by state chief minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.

In view of the prevailing Corona situation, CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp announces Gujarat Govt's decision to allow all private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes to treat COVID patients till 15 June, 2021 without any prior permission, by only informing Muni.Comm/Collector for the same pic.twitter.com/p2bdkEp1Pe— CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) April 20, 2021

He said that no prior permission but just an intimation to the municipal commissioner or district collector is sufficient to treat Covid-19 patients. “In view of the prevailing corona situation, CM Vijay Rupani announces Gujarat government’s decision to allow all private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes to treat Covid-19 patients till June 15 without any prior permission, by only informing Municipal Commissioner or Collector for the same,” the chief minister’s office tweeted.

Gujarat reported 12,206 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day count so far, while 121 patients succumbed to the infection, the most in a day, the state Health Department said. This is for the first time that the one-day case tally has crossed the 12,000-mark in Gujarat. The previous highest single-day count was 11,403 COVID-19 cases, recorded on April 19.

The number of cases in Gujarat rose to 4,28,178 with the addition of 12,206 infections, said a release by the

department. As many as 121 patients, also the highest in a day so far, succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 5,615, it said.

