Private Hospitals In Jodhpur To Refund Rs 10 Lakh Overcharged From Patients

Five private hospitals in Jodhpur have been penalized for failing to provide patients with the advantages of the Gehlot government’s key ‘Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana.’ The private hospitals will have to repay ten lakhs rupees charged from patients. Orders have been issued by the government in this regard. The list of private hospitals that did not give these benefits in the Corona period is quite large.

Hundreds of patients were treated at private hospitals throughout the city during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the hospitals profited from the patients by not allowing them to take advantage of the government health insurance scheme. Around 150 patients had filed a complaint on the Sampark platform alleging private hospitals in Jodhpur refused the benefit under the government scheme and overcharged them.

Out of the total 150 complaints received, 70 were rejected as the treatment was not included in the government insurance package. The health department authorities are investigating the rest of the complaints.

In five cases private hospitals were found to be guilty of violating the government’s health scheme norms. The officials are inquiring about other 65 more complaints.

Five hospitals in the city were found guilty of not providing the benefit of the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme. The Chief Medical Health Officer of Jodhpur district Dr Balwant Manda has taken action against these five private hospitals. These five hospitals have been served a notice to refund Rs 10 lakh to the patients. According to CMHO, this step was taken since the government’s Chiranjeevi plan was not being utilized.

The health department is acting based on the investigative report after hearing the allegations. Other cases will be resolved soon as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here