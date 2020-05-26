Private Lab in Meerut Gives Wrong Covid-19 Reports of Six Patients, DM Recommends Cancellation of Licence

Meerut District Magistrate Anil Dhingra has taken strict action against a private lab for allegedly giving wrong reports of six healthy people from the city. The private lab, situated in Gurugram, has a collection centre in Meerut. The DM recommended the cancellation of licence of this lab after the reports of six out of eight people were found to be different on being tested by a government lab.

On May 21, eight samples were sent to this lab from Meerut, in which all the samples were found positive for COVID-19. However, when the sample of these people were tested at the Microbiology department of Meerut Medical College on May 24, then six out of these eight people were found to be negative. Following which, thsoe who tested negative were shifted to a different ward. They will be tested once again after a gap of five days.

The private lab which allegedly gave wrong reports of six people has two of its collection centres at Baghpat Road by the name of Modern Lab and Diagnostic Centre in Meerut, while the main lab is situated in Gurugram. The cost of COVID-19 testing at this private lab is around Rs 4,800.

A few days back, a similar case was reported from this lab when a woman was had tested negative at the government lab while this lab had given report of COVID-19 positive of the same women. This private lab was permitted by the government for testing samples for COVID19.

Speaking to media on the issue, Dhingra said, “There was a discrepancy in the lab reports of Modern Lab for COVID19 cases. The matter is being investigated and whosoever will be found guilty will not be spared, strict action will be taken against the responsible. A recommendation has been sent to the government for cancellation of the license of this lab. A detailed report has been asked from CMO as well.”

