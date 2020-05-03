The Maharashtra government has decided to create a separate category for Mumbai and Pune and surrounding regions of both cities and will implement harsher restrictions there than other red zones in the state and across the country.

According to the guidelines, private offices in both Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region will not be allowed to open from Monday, unlike in other red zones, where offices will be allowed to open with 33 per cent staff strength.

Government offices too will operate with a much smaller strength as only 5 per cent staff will be allowed to come, as against 33 per cent in other red zones, as outlined by the central government’s guidelines issued on Friday.

Other restrictions that will only be imposed only on the two metropolitan regions includes a complete ban on four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

Movement of individuals and vehicles, in other zones, will be allowed for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.

The state government has also decided to keep industries with access control, urban industries and all agricultural activities shut in the two regions.

Most of the restrictions that have been imposed in the two places mirror the curbs that have been placed in containment zones.

However, standalone liquor shops will be allowed to open in the two cities, the state government guidelines say, as the administration looks for a revenue boost by restarting the sale.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier in the week announced that restrictions in the two cities will not be lifted. Comparing the two red zone areas to an active volcano, Thackeray said that lifting restrictions is “not in our interest”.

Mumbai has emerged as the epicentre of the disease in the country so far, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of all cases. The total number of cases in the city reached 8,172 on Saturday and there have been 322 deaths so far.

Pune has reported a total of 1980 Covid-19 cases, which includes 1464 active cases, 103 deaths and 413 persons discharged.

