Private School Refunds Money Taken from EWS Category Student for Books, Uniform: DCPCR
The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights said it had received a complaint from the father of a class one student, alleging that his son had been denied free books and uniforms by the school.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Thursday said a private school refunded money taken for books and uniform from a student admitted under the EWS category following its directions.
The commission said it had received a complaint from the father of a class one student, alleging that his son had been denied free books and uniforms by the school.
A notice issued to the school by the DCPCR said that according to norms, private unaided recognized schools were directed to provide free books, uniforms and writing material to students admitted under the EWS/DG category and warned against demanding any money on account of the same.
Further, this was also in violation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act which mandates private schools to reserve 25 percent seats for EWS/DG category and impart free and compulsory education to these students till the completion of elementary education, the notice said.
The commission had directed the school to provide the student uniform without any charge, it said.
Following the notice, the school refunded the amount of Rs 4,442 it had taken from the student's father for the books and uniform, the DCPCR said.
