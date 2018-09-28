Private Schools in Telangana to Remain Shut Today Over ‘Safety Certificates’

In light of the bandh declared by the Telangana Recognised Schools Managements Association (TRSMA), all private schools in the state will remain closed on Friday. According to a TOI report, nearly 10,000 private schools will participate in the bandh.Protesting against the state’s demand to produce NOCs from fire and traffic departments for ‘safety purposes’ in order to issue ETRs (extension of temporary registrations), the private school management has called for a bandh. They claimed that Telangana cannot have different rules for government and private schools.According to a TOI report, the management has alleged that private schools are being discriminated against with such rules which are not applicable to government schools, thus demanding for equal treatment.The management of private schools said that such demands of the state will lead to nearly 600 schools in the state to remain closed every year, which in turn will have serious repercussions for the economically backward sections of the society and their access to quality education.They have further questioned the state’s decision of allocating entire student budget to students in government schools only, alleging that it is the state’s responsibility to provide free education to each and every student.