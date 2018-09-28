English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Private Schools in Telangana to Remain Shut Today Over ‘Safety Certificates’
Protesting against the state’s demand to produce NOCs from fire and traffic departments for ‘safety purposes’ in order to issue ETRs (extension of temporary registrations), the private school management has called for a bandh.
Image for representation
Loading...
In light of the bandh declared by the Telangana Recognised Schools Managements Association (TRSMA), all private schools in the state will remain closed on Friday. According to a TOI report, nearly 10,000 private schools will participate in the bandh.
Protesting against the state’s demand to produce NOCs from fire and traffic departments for ‘safety purposes’ in order to issue ETRs (extension of temporary registrations), the private school management has called for a bandh. They claimed that Telangana cannot have different rules for government and private schools.
According to a TOI report, the management has alleged that private schools are being discriminated against with such rules which are not applicable to government schools, thus demanding for equal treatment.
The management of private schools said that such demands of the state will lead to nearly 600 schools in the state to remain closed every year, which in turn will have serious repercussions for the economically backward sections of the society and their access to quality education.
They have further questioned the state’s decision of allocating entire student budget to students in government schools only, alleging that it is the state’s responsibility to provide free education to each and every student.
Protesting against the state’s demand to produce NOCs from fire and traffic departments for ‘safety purposes’ in order to issue ETRs (extension of temporary registrations), the private school management has called for a bandh. They claimed that Telangana cannot have different rules for government and private schools.
According to a TOI report, the management has alleged that private schools are being discriminated against with such rules which are not applicable to government schools, thus demanding for equal treatment.
The management of private schools said that such demands of the state will lead to nearly 600 schools in the state to remain closed every year, which in turn will have serious repercussions for the economically backward sections of the society and their access to quality education.
They have further questioned the state’s decision of allocating entire student budget to students in government schools only, alleging that it is the state’s responsibility to provide free education to each and every student.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Says Security Breach Allowed Hackers to Control Accounts of 50 Million Users
- Pataakha Movie Review: Vishal Bhardwaj Film's Power Rings on So Many Levels
- Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna Stand Up for Tanushree Dutta
- 'Good Touch, Bad Touch': Tamil Actor Sivakartikeyan Teaches Sex Education to Students in New Short Film
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...