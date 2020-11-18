News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Pune Watchman Set Afire by Man for Objecting to him Urinating on Firm Owner's Car

Representative image.

Representative image.

The security guard, Shankar Wayphalkar (41), received burn injuries in the incident that took place around 1 pm on Tuesday in Bhosari industrial area area here in Maharashtra.

An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly set ablaze a security guard of a private firm in Pune after the latter tried to stop him from urinating on a high-end car of the firm's owner, police said on Wednesday. The security guard, Shankar Wayphalkar (41), received burn injuries in the incident that took place around 1 pm on Tuesday in Bhosari industrial area area here in Maharashtra.

The auto-rickshaw driver, Mahendra Balu Kadam (31), was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions, a police official said. "On Tuesday afternoon, Wayphalkar was on duty at the main gate of the firm. Kadam, who happened to be passing by, stopped his auto-rickshaw there and started urinating on the SUV belonging to the firm's owner," the official from Bhosari MIDC police station said.

When Wayphalkar objected to it, the auto-rickshaw driver got angry. "Kadam left the place at that time but returned around 4.30 pm with a bottle of petrol. He poured it on Wayphalkar and set him ablaze," the official said.

Thesecurity guard received burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital here.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...