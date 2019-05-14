English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyadarshini Mattoo Case Convict Granted Parole by Delhi High Court to Write Law Exam
Santosh Kumar Singh, who was convicted of raping and murdering Mattoo, another law student, was granted a three-week parole to write his LLM (Master of Laws).
File photo of Delhi High Court.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted three-week parole to Santosh Kumar Singh, who is serving life term for the 1996 rape and murder of law student Priyadarshini Mattoo, to write his LLM examination.
Justice Mukta Gupta granted the parole to Singh for appearing in final year examination of LLM (Master of Laws).
The court said Singh's examinations are scheduled to commence from May 24 and he be released from jail from May 21 after the Delhi government did not oppose his plea.
Mattoo, 25, was raped and murdered in January 1996. Singh, a law student of Delhi University, was acquitted by the trial court in the case on December 3, 1999, but the Delhi High Court had on October 27, 2006 reversed the decision, holding him guilty of rape and murder and awarded him death penalty.
Singh, son of a former IPS officer, had challenged his conviction and death sentence awarded by the high court.
In October 2010, the Supreme Court had upheld Singh's conviction, but commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment.
