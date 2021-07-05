Priyanka Chopra Becomes First Bollywood Star To Have Over 65mn Followers On Instagram

Days after clinching the 27th spot on the recently released Instagram Rich List of 2021 and becoming the first Indian from the entertainment industry to feature in the list, actress Priyanka Chopra has made a new record of getting the highest number of followers by a Bollywood celebrity on the social media platform. She is followed by more than 65 million people on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra has 65.3 million followers (over 6 crores) on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra has created a history of getting over 65 million followers by leaving behind actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and stars like Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan.

After Priyanka, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is at number two, who is followed by close to 63 million people on the social media platform. Deepika Padukone is followed by 57.5 million, Alia Bhatt by 53.9 million, Akshay Kumar has 51 million followers on Instagram.

The actor-producer Priyanka has topped the list of having most number of Instagram followers by Bollywood celebrities. However, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is far ahead of her. Virat Kohli is followed by 133 million users on Instagram.

Virat Kohli is also the only Indian on Instagram’s Rich list, who earns more than Priyanka Chopra. While Virat was in the 19th spot in the Instagram Rich List of 2021, Priyanka was in the 27th spot.

According to media reports, Priyanka makes $403,000 (an estimated Rs 3 crore) for every promotional post she makes on Instagram. Virat earns Rs 5 crore for a post. The Instagram Rich List is released annually. It ranks celebrities on the basis of their earnings on Instagram.

On the work front, after wrapping her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You, Priyanka has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK.

