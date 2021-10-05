Priyanka Gandhi Arrested by Sitapur Police for Violating Section 144, Other Charges

Over a day after Priyanka Gandhi was detained, sources have said that the Congress leader has been formally arrested for violating Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, for disrupting peace and under other sections.

Gandhi was detained on her way to meet farmers in the violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. She was going to meet the families of farmers who were killed in violence when she was detained on Sunday night.

Sources have said that she will be presented before the district magistrate soon. But her office has said that they have not been informed about anything yet by the district administration.

SHO of Hargaon Police Station said that an FIR has been registered against 11 people including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deependra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu for disturbing peace.

ALSO READ | Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE Updates

Gandhi has been tweeting while under detention and was also seen cleaning the room of the guesthouse where she has been detained.

In a video, on Monday morning, she asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why she was under detention when the perpetrators of the violence were roaming free.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel sat on the floor of the Lucknow airport while protesting Gandhi’s arrest. He was quoted by ANI as saying, “I came to Lucknow to proceed to meet Priyanka Gandhi ji at Sitapur. But I am not being allowed to leave the airport."

New Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi said, “Everything was done intentionally. Priyanka Gandhi ji has been arrested this is too much.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.