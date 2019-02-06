English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Priyanka Gandhi Drops By to Meet Differently Abled Delhi Boy She Has Been Helping For 4 Years
Priyanka Gandhi has been taking care of the treatment and well-being of a differently abled boy in Delhi, who lives with his family at the Aurangazeb Road cluster housing here. On Monday, she payed a visit to the family to check on them.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s assent into the political foray is being watched closely and while the question of how far she lives up to the expectations – is something that only time will tell -- she has managed to fulfil her social responsibility as a leader for some time now.
She has been taking care of the treatment and well-being of a differently abled boy in Delhi, who lives with his family at the Aurangazeb Road cluster housing here. On Monday, she payed a visit to the family to check on them.
The boy’s father told the news agency ANI that she visits them every two months to spend time with the family and has been helping with his son’s treatment for the last four years.
“No leader till date has come here, but her and Rahul ji, they treat us like family, Ashish Yadav’s father added.
Rahul Gandhi, too, has played a huge part in helping Nirbhaya’s brother realize his dreams of becoming a pilot, by helping him carve a career in flying, the report said.
The father of the 23-year-old, whose gang-rape in 2012 jolted the nation and sparked unprecedented outrage, said the Congress leader had helped the grief-stricken family in "every possible way".
He said that acting upon Rahul’s suggestion, his son learnt flying at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, a government-funded autonomous institute in Raebareli -- the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
He has completed his commercial pilot training and flying with a private airline.
Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has been given charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the national election, due in a few months. She has been tasked with leading the party's campaign in eastern UP, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stronghold Gorakhpur.
She will attend the first official meeting of the Congress after assuming the new role on Thursday. She has been given charge of 43 seats in UP, where the Congress has been a marginal player over the past few years.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
She has been taking care of the treatment and well-being of a differently abled boy in Delhi, who lives with his family at the Aurangazeb Road cluster housing here. On Monday, she payed a visit to the family to check on them.
The boy’s father told the news agency ANI that she visits them every two months to spend time with the family and has been helping with his son’s treatment for the last four years.
“No leader till date has come here, but her and Rahul ji, they treat us like family, Ashish Yadav’s father added.
Rahul Gandhi, too, has played a huge part in helping Nirbhaya’s brother realize his dreams of becoming a pilot, by helping him carve a career in flying, the report said.
The father of the 23-year-old, whose gang-rape in 2012 jolted the nation and sparked unprecedented outrage, said the Congress leader had helped the grief-stricken family in "every possible way".
He said that acting upon Rahul’s suggestion, his son learnt flying at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, a government-funded autonomous institute in Raebareli -- the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
He has completed his commercial pilot training and flying with a private airline.
Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has been given charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the national election, due in a few months. She has been tasked with leading the party's campaign in eastern UP, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stronghold Gorakhpur.
She will attend the first official meeting of the Congress after assuming the new role on Thursday. She has been given charge of 43 seats in UP, where the Congress has been a marginal player over the past few years.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Video of Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Acing Gully Boy Dialogue is Breaking the Internet
- Bose Sleepbuds Review: This is What Sweet Dreams Are Made of
- By the Time I Start Working, He'll be Packing Up: Shah Rukh on If He'd Ever Do Film With Akshay
- Katrina Kaif Gets Temperature Soaring with This Latest Instagram Picture
- Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results