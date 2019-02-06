LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi Drops By to Meet Differently Abled Delhi Boy She Has Been Helping For 4 Years

Priyanka Gandhi has been taking care of the treatment and well-being of a differently abled boy in Delhi, who lives with his family at the Aurangazeb Road cluster housing here. On Monday, she payed a visit to the family to check on them.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Drops By to Meet Differently Abled Delhi Boy She Has Been Helping For 4 Years
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s assent into the political foray is being watched closely and while the question of how far she lives up to the expectations – is something that only time will tell -- she has managed to fulfil her social responsibility as a leader for some time now.

She has been taking care of the treatment and well-being of a differently abled boy in Delhi, who lives with his family at the Aurangazeb Road cluster housing here. On Monday, she payed a visit to the family to check on them.

The boy’s father told the news agency ANI that she visits them every two months to spend time with the family and has been helping with his son’s treatment for the last four years.

“No leader till date has come here, but her and Rahul ji, they treat us like family, Ashish Yadav’s father added.

Rahul Gandhi, too, has played a huge part in helping Nirbhaya’s brother realize his dreams of becoming a pilot, by helping him carve a career in flying, the report said.

The father of the 23-year-old, whose gang-rape in 2012 jolted the nation and sparked unprecedented outrage, said the Congress leader had helped the grief-stricken family in "every possible way".

He said that acting upon Rahul’s suggestion, his son learnt flying at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, a government-funded autonomous institute in Raebareli -- the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

He has completed his commercial pilot training and flying with a private airline.

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has been given charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the national election, due in a few months. She has been tasked with leading the party's campaign in eastern UP, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stronghold Gorakhpur.

She will attend the first official meeting of the Congress after assuming the new role on Thursday. She has been given charge of 43 seats in UP, where the Congress has been a marginal player over the past few years.


| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
