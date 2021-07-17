Priyanka Gandhi Heads to Lakhimpur to Meet Women Block Members Who Were Molested During Post-poll Violence

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who is on a three-day visit to Lucknow left for Lakhimpur on Saturday morning to meet the woman blockhead of the Samajwadi Party who was allegedly molested.

Gandhi will meet SP blockhead Ritu Singh and supporter Anita Yadav in Lakhimpur. A heavy police force has been deployed at Ritu Singh’s house, while ASP Arun Kumar has also reached the spot. Following the allegations of molestation and assault on Ritu Singh during the panchayat elections, the entire police station was suspended. A video of the incident went viral on social media inciting criticism for the administration from all quarters.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the UP government over the issue of women’s safety and sat on a silent protest against the UP Government at the Gandhi statue at GPO in the Hazratganj area. She alleged after the Yogi government’s defeat in panchayat polls, the party is indulging in violence and misusing the administration.

Speaking to the media on Friday evening, Priyanka Gandhi said, “people are being kidnapped, many were not allowed to file nominations, clothes of women are being torn, the administration is threatening people and the government is itself indulging in violence. People are seeing everything, the UP government has failed and that is why it has indulged in violence.”

“On the issue of female safety the PM is applauding Yogi Ji, but we all have seen what is happening, nothing has been done in this regard, we have protested so many times for women safety. It seems as if Modi Ji is behind the UP government which is indulging in violence,” she added.

The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to Lucknow to meet the farmers’ delegation at the UPCC office on Friday evening. She will also conduct closed-door meetings with UPCC officials, former MPs, MLAs and district level office bearers. The visit is being seen as an attempt to finalize the strategy of Congress party ahead of 2022 state assembly polls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here