Whole Administration Protecting, Embracing Rape Accused Chinmayanand: Priyanka Lashes Out at UP Govt
Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi also posted a media report that claimed that administrative officials performed Chinamayanand's 'aarti' a year ago.
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Chinmayanand case, alleging that a rape case was not filed as the administration was "protecting" the former union minister.
A post-graduate student from Shahjahanpur has accused Chinmayanand of rape.
Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi also posted a media report that claimed that administrative officials performed Chinamayanand's 'aarti' a year ago.
मात्र एक साल पहले शाहजहाँपुर के कई प्रशासनिक अधिकारी चिन्मयानंद की आरती उतारते दिखे। मामला अखबारों में उछला था। बलात्कार पीड़िता द्वारा पूरी आपबीती कहने के बावजूद बलात्कार का मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं हुआ, कैसे होता? जब पूरा महकमा गले लगाकर उनका बचाव कर रहा था।https://t.co/JmG27IjBKG— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 29, 2019
"Just about a year ago, many administrative officials of Shahjahanpur were seen performing aarti of Chinmayanand. The matter was raised in newspapers," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Rape case was not filed despite the rape victim narrating her ordeal. How would it have been filed? When the whole administration was embracing and protecting him," the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East said.
The law student was on Wednesday arrested on charges of extortion and sent to 14-day judicial custody. Hours later, her bail plea was rejected.
Chinmayanand, sent to judicial custody after his arrest, has been booked under section 376C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a charge with lesser punishment than rape
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not a Netflix User? You can Still Watch Emraan Hashmi's Bard of Blood
- Tamannaah Set to Make a Special Appearance in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvarua
- Streaming Now: After a Thrilling Time with Bard of Blood, Tune Into Courtroom Drama State vs Nanavati
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth 23 Crore Rupees, Released It Back Into the Sea
- First Breeder of Labradoodle Says He Regrets Creating 'Frankenstein's Monster'