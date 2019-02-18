English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Gandhi Likely to Launch UP East Campaign in Kumbh, Visit Modi's Constituency Varanasi
Gandhi will be visiting the families of CRPF jawans from UP killed in the Pulwama terror attack and the families of those who died in the hooch tragedy.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi.
Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi might start her tour of Uttar Pradesh, sources in UPCC say, with Prayagraj and Kumbh on 21st February.
The UP East campaign is awaited by both party workers and masses alike, following the newly appointed AICC General Secretary's three-day marathon meetings with people from almost 40 constituencies in Lucknow last week.
During Gandhi's visit to the Varanasi, sources in the Congress have also revealed, she will be visiting the families of CRPF jawans from the state killed in the Pulwama terror attack and the families of those who died in the hooch tragedy.
Anand Bhawan, the ancestral house of Priyanka Gandhi has been decked up for her visit and preparations are also in full swing at the Sewa Dal camp in Kumbh.
Post Prayagraj, Priyanka Gandhi might visit Varanasi for three to four days before 28th February.
She is expected to be in Ahmedabad on 28th February to participate in the Congress Workers Committee meeting.
Gandhi’s Varanasi itinerary also includes a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. A road-show in the holy city is also on the cards.
The newly appointed AICC general secretaries for UP East and West Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotriaditya Scindia respectively held a roadshow on 11th February in the state capital and met people from the constituencies assigned to them.
Gandhi has been assigned 41 constituencies while Jyotiraditya has 39 constituencies for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
During her recent Lucknow visit, Priyanka Gandhi had told News18 that she was learning about the organisation and also what needs to be changed to strengthen Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
