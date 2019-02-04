LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi to Take Charge After Kumbh Dip, Hold First-Ever Joint Press Meet With Brother Rahul

The Gandhis have reportedly zeroed in on February 4 for the holy dip on the occasion of "Mauni Amavasya" and the second "Shahi Snan."

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi to Take Charge After Kumbh Dip, Hold First-Ever Joint Press Meet With Brother Rahul
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Loading...
New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress's newly appointed general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is likely to formally take charge on Monday after first-ever joint press conference with brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The press conference is likely to be held in Lucknow.

It was earlier reported that the Gandhi siblings had chosen February 4 for Priyanka’s formal induction into the party to coincide with "Mauni Amavasya" and the second "Shahi Snan." Priyanka is also likely to take a dip in the Ganga before her formal entry.

Basant Panchami, February 10, was the other date the party had zeroes in on.

This is perhaps the first time the two Gandhis will take a dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga and Yamuna meet the mythical Saraswati. In 2001, then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had attended the Kumbh Mela and taken a holy dip.

On January 23, the Congress party announced Priyanka’s entry into politics by giving her the post- a move which is being touted as the grand old party’s trump card for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram