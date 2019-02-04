English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Gandhi to Take Charge After Kumbh Dip, Hold First-Ever Joint Press Meet With Brother Rahul
The Gandhis have reportedly zeroed in on February 4 for the holy dip on the occasion of "Mauni Amavasya" and the second "Shahi Snan."
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress's newly appointed general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is likely to formally take charge on Monday after first-ever joint press conference with brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi.
The press conference is likely to be held in Lucknow.
It was earlier reported that the Gandhi siblings had chosen February 4 for Priyanka’s formal induction into the party to coincide with "Mauni Amavasya" and the second "Shahi Snan." Priyanka is also likely to take a dip in the Ganga before her formal entry.
Basant Panchami, February 10, was the other date the party had zeroes in on.
This is perhaps the first time the two Gandhis will take a dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga and Yamuna meet the mythical Saraswati. In 2001, then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had attended the Kumbh Mela and taken a holy dip.
On January 23, the Congress party announced Priyanka’s entry into politics by giving her the post- a move which is being touted as the grand old party’s trump card for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.
Edited by: Aditya Sharma
