Priyanka Gandhi Meets Family Members of Dalit Man Who Died in Police Custody

Amethi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday met the family members of a Dalit man who died in mysterious circumstances in police custody here.

She met the family of Ram Avtar, 35, at Bhikaripur Panhauna village here in a surprise visit.

"After the custodial death of a Dalit youth in police custody came to light, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family members of the youth, shared their pain and assured all possible help," the UP Congress said in a tweet.

In the photographs shared by the party, the Congress leader can be seen consoling the family members as they narrated their grievances.

"There is widespread anarchy in this state. The police is beating up ordinary people and the situation is very bad. The police told the man's father four days later. Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) has not been registered against anyone," she told reporters.

"The family is extremely poor with little children and old parents. What will happen to them? The family has been left alone. The official who has done this, must be arrested," demanded Priyanka Gandhi who was touring the neighbouring district of Rae Bareli on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Avtar who was arrested on the charges of theft died under mysterious circumstances in police custody.

He was arrested by a patrol team Saturday night and died in police custody at Inhauna outpost in the early hours of Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Khyati Garg had said.

Avatar's family members alleged that police beat him to death at the police outpost. On Monday, two policemen were suspended and a magisterial inquiry ordered into the case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Tiloi Rajkumar Singh was also asked to investigate the matter, she had said.

Outpost incharge Dhirendra Verma and station incharge Gyanchand Shukla were placed under suspension.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.