Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi Meets Family Members of Dalit Man Who Died in Police Custody

In the photographs shared by the party, the Congress leader can be seen consoling the family members as they narrated their grievances.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi Meets Family Members of Dalit Man Who Died in Police Custody
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
Loading...

Amethi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday met the family members of a Dalit man who died in mysterious circumstances in police custody here.

She met the family of Ram Avtar, 35, at Bhikaripur Panhauna village here in a surprise visit.

"After the custodial death of a Dalit youth in police custody came to light, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family members of the youth, shared their pain and assured all possible help," the UP Congress said in a tweet.

In the photographs shared by the party, the Congress leader can be seen consoling the family members as they narrated their grievances.

"There is widespread anarchy in this state. The police is beating up ordinary people and the situation is very bad. The police told the man's father four days later. Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) has not been registered against anyone," she told reporters.

"The family is extremely poor with little children and old parents. What will happen to them? The family has been left alone. The official who has done this, must be arrested," demanded Priyanka Gandhi who was touring the neighbouring district of Rae Bareli on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Avtar who was arrested on the charges of theft died under mysterious circumstances in police custody.

He was arrested by a patrol team Saturday night and died in police custody at Inhauna outpost in the early hours of Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Khyati Garg had said.

Avatar's family members alleged that police beat him to death at the police outpost. On Monday, two policemen were suspended and a magisterial inquiry ordered into the case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Tiloi Rajkumar Singh was also asked to investigate the matter, she had said.

Outpost incharge Dhirendra Verma and station incharge Gyanchand Shukla were placed under suspension.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram