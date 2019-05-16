Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi Rushes to Help Man After He Falls Down at Her Varanasi Roadshow

She asked her security personnel to arrange for a car and made sure that he was taken to a nearby hospital as he complained of chest pain.

IANS

May 16, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Rushes to Help Man After He Falls Down at Her Varanasi Roadshow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gestures along with other party leaders during a roadshow election campaign in Varanasi. (Image: AFP)
Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, during her roadshow in Varanasi on Wednesday evening, saw that a man in the crowd had fallen down. She immediately got down from her truck and offered water to the man who complained of chest pain.

She asked her security personnel to arrange for a car and made sure that he was taken to a nearby hospital. Later, Gandhi continued her road show,

A few days ago, Gandhi had helped a child with tumour to get treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. The family of the child had contacted Gandhi and had said that they were unable to afford the treatment for their child.

Gandhi asked party leader Rajiv Shukla to sned the child to AIIMS and her charter plane took the child and her family to Delhi within hours. The child is being treated at AIIMS in Delhi.
