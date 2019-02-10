‘BJP Must Ensure Strict Action’: Priyanka Gandhi on Deaths Due to Adulterated Liquor in UP, Uttarakhand

Reacting to the deaths of 90 people who lost their lives after consuming adulterated liquor in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarkhand in the last four says, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said the BJP must ensure the strictest punishment for those responsible for the deaths.“Extremely saddened and shocked by the deaths due to consumption of poisonous liquor in Uttarkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Over 100 people have lost their lives and the death toll continues to rise,” she said in a statement.“I hope the BJP will take strict action against the culprits and ensure compensation and employment for those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. It couldn't have been imagined that the trade of illicit liquor flourished at such a large scale in these two states. I am extremely upset and offer my deepest condolences to the victims of this incident,” she added.At least 38 people have died in Saharanpur, 18 in Meerut and 10 people have died in Kushinagar. While in adjoining state of Uttarakhand 26 people were reported dead from Haridwar and Roorkee region.The worst hit by hooch tragedy is Saharanpur where 47 people have died and 22 are in a critical conition in hospitals. However, district magistrate Saharanpur Alok Pandey on Saturday claimed that only 36 people have died in Saharanpur in different villages.Also, 11 people died in Meerut while undergoing treatment after their health deteriorated due to consumption of spurious liquor.In a crackdown by Saharanpur administration, 30 people were arrested in Saharanpur who were involved in hooch business. Also, three inspectors and two constables were suspended by SSP Dinesh Kumar.On the other hand five more people had died in Kushinagar on Friday, earlier five people had died on Wednesday. District administration Kushinagar had suspended SHO Taryasujan and Excise Inspector after the deaths.A dealer involved in the business of hooch was also arrested in Saharanpur. Earlier in separate incidents reported from various villages of Saharanpur, 16 people had died after they had allegedly consumed spurious liquor.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.